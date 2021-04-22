Steven Lowell Bertness
Steven Lowell Bertness, age 60, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 in Missoula, MT. He was born on October 5, 1960 in Moorhead, MN to Charles H. Bertness and Joyce M. (Harms) Bertness Schmidt.
Steve lived with his wife of nearly 18 years, Darci Coffman, in Clinton, MT in recent years and before that in the Tri-Cities, WA. They had no children but shared their homes with four wonderful exchange students and a procession of pets.
Steve always was a person who knew how to have a good time! He learned to appreciate outdoor pursuits as a child, from fishing and hunting with his grandpa and uncles to golfing at the local course. In high school he participated in basketball, baseball, and track, and later, rugby. He knew how to savor a beer or good scotch, and he was fascinated with saltwater aquariums. He got a lot out of his travels, as well, likely influenced in that by his dad, Charlie.
Steve took early retirement from his work as a Certified Industrial Hygienist (safety professional) with the U.S. Department of Energy in 2013. This allowed him more time to do the things he liked to do, though he was never a person to rush or be busy. Flyfishing, golf, hunting, and TV watching were his primary hobbies. He also regularly donated blood to the Red Cross and was the primary chauffeur for their exchange students.
Steve had a strong voice and a zest for life. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed being generous to his loved ones. He could also be touchy and rather opinionated. Steve was and always will be a memorable and much-loved husband, son, brother, host-dad, and friend.
Steve's otherwise good health took a sudden turn in January due to multiple complications of previously unknown stage 4 lung cancer. He is survived by his wife, Darci; his mother, Joyce, and step-father, Rollie; his sister, Kris, and brother-in-law, William; his brother, Mike, and sister-in-law, Denise; and numerous step-siblings, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
All who knew and loved him are welcome at a Celebration of Life at Steve's and Darci's home in Clinton on Saturday, May 8 at 11:30 am. If you are moved to give some kind of gift, please consider donating in his name to the Red Cross or The Mayfly Project.