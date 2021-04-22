Steven Lowell Bertness

Steven Lowell Bertness, age 60, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 in Missoula, MT. He was born on October 5, 1960 in Moorhead, MN to Charles H. Bertness and Joyce M. (Harms) Bertness Schmidt.

Steve lived with his wife of nearly 18 years, Darci Coffman, in Clinton, MT in recent years and before that in the Tri-Cities, WA. They had no children but shared their homes with four wonderful exchange students and a procession of pets.

Steve always was a person who knew how to have a good time! He learned to appreciate outdoor pursuits as a child, from fishing and hunting with his grandpa and uncles to golfing at the local course. In high school he participated in basketball, baseball, and track, and later, rugby. He knew how to savor a beer or good scotch, and he was fascinated with saltwater aquariums. He got a lot out of his travels, as well, likely influenced in that by his dad, Charlie.