Steven P. Dolberg

Steve donated his time and money to many causes he considered particularly worthy: including animal shelters, AIDS research vaccine rides, and local and national environmental groups. Steve was always willing to help a cause and he was always willing to give of himself.

During these years Steve became an avid nature photographer, as he travelled to every continent exploring and exposing himself to the natural world. He especially fell in love with Africa and its plethora of wild animals in their natural habitat, returning there many times.

After the 2016 presidential election, Steve was so concerned about the state of politics in our nation that he moved to Ajijic, Mexico for his safety and sanity. During his years in Mexico he volunteered for a local dog shelter and even chaperoned flights of dogs between Mexico and the US. And, of course Steve made many friends, including his most beloved dogs.

For most of Steve's adult life he struggled with depression. He had two especially dark times in 2007 and 2014 when he became suicidal. Thanks to Al Anon and other 12 step programs and the dear friends he met through them, Steve was able to manage this illness. Through these dark days Steve eventually found healing. One of his missions in life was to share his experience with depression so that others would not be ashamed or afraid to reach out for help.