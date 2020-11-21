MISSOULA — Steven Wayne Thompson passed away on Nov. 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with Parkinson’s.

Steve was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on June 10, 1944, to Wayne and Ruth Hafner Thompson. When his father returned from WWII, they moved to Wayne’s hometown of Bozeman, where Wayne opened a dental practice. Steve grew up enjoying many outdoor activities — skiing, hiking, camping, and hunting, and never lost his love of them. He attended Bozeman schools and graduated from MSU in 1969.

As a young boy he joined Boy Scouts, eventually achieving Star rank. He continued his Scouting interest as Scout Master for Troop 61 in Missoula. He also served in the National Guard for six years.

On July 1, 1967, Steve married the love of his life, Norma (Jeannie) Lutes in Bozeman. Steve worked for J.C. Penney which eventually landed the family in Missoula where they raised two children, Eric and Stephanie. Steve felt the need for a more hands-on career which led him to start his own contracting business in home maintenance and remodeling. He retired after 26 years due to health issues.