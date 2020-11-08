HAVRE — Stuart C. “Scott” MacKenzie, 77, passed away on Oct. 14, 2020, in Havre at Northern Montana Hospital.

Scott was born to Dr. D.S. and Marjorie MacKenzie in Rockford, Illinois, in 1942 and raised in Havre where he attended Devlin Elementary School and graduated from Havre High School in 1961. He went on to attend the University of Montana on a ROTC scholarship and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. While working as a “house boy” at the Tri Delta sorority, he met his future wife of 53 years, Shirley Williams. They were married in Anaconda on June 10, 1967.

Upon graduating UM in 1966, Scott joined the U.S. Army as a commissioned officer serving for two years including a tour in the Vietnam War with a medical platoon of the 9th Infantry Division. After his service in the Army, Scott attended law school at the University of Montana. Soon after graduating in 1972, he joined his childhood friend Bill Solem in the firm of Burns, Solem and MacKenzie in Chinook.