Susan Beckwith Webster

PORTLAND, Oregon — Sue left us to join her husband Tom on Oct. 13, 2019 with her daughter Dodi by her side. She spent the last years of her life in the Portland area with her husband Tom where she could be closer to Dodi. Tom also had family in the area so it made sense for Sue and Tom to explore new wonders.

Sue was born on Aug. 28, 1936 while her family lived in St. Ignatius where she spent most of her childhood. Sue and family moved to Missoula where she graduated from Missoula County HS and the University of Montana. Part of her high school education was at St. Paul's school for girls in Walla Walla, Washington, being influenced by her favorite teacher Sister Hedvig Zorb. Hedvig molded and encouraged Sue's desire to teach and was also the first person to shorten Susan to Sue. Teaching was always Sue's passion, everything from elementary school to helping develop and instruct at the Adult Education Center (Vo-tech) throughout the 70's and 80's. While at the Vo-tech, she helped countless students get their GED, including many refugees from SE Asia.

