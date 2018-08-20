RYNDON, Nev. — Susan Cheryl "Susie" Shull/Marquez passed away peacefully at her home in Ryndon, Nevada. Susie started her journey in life on a winter day, Friday the 13th, January, 1961. She was born to Walt and Julie Shull. She shared her childhood with three brothers and two sisters, Jack Shull, Larry Shull, Rick (Lisa) Shull, Judy Marcum, and Karen (Randy) Pierce.
Susie graduated from Hellgate High School in Missoula and was a lifetime member of Pastor Mike McGovern at Christian Assembly Four Square Church.
Growing up you could find her at the local roller rink or bowling alley where she was involved in several bowling leagues.
Susie moved to Nevada in 1979. She married Jesus Solis and they shared two daughters, Juanita Solis and Christina Solis. In 2009 she married Jose Marquez and they shared a life of love, traveling and family, including three grand kids, Julissa Solis-Moore, Jaden Moore, Jarrett Been and numerous extended grandkids to which she earned the title "Nannie."
Susie is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter Amanda Julie; her brother Jack and sister Judy.
Every year in August she and Jose looked forward to returning to Montana to attend the Missoula County Fair and to spend time with their friends and family.
There will be a memorial service at Christian Assembly Four Square Church, 1001 Cleveland St. at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23, with a reception to follow.