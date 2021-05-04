Susan E. "Betty" Gauld

Susan Elizabeth "Betty" Gauld passed away on December 1, 2020 in Spokane, Washington at the age of 97. Betty was the eldest of five children born to Julia Ann and Andrew Jackson "Jack" Parsell on February 22, 1923 in Kooskia, Idaho. She graduated from Grangeville High School, attended the University of Montana, and Kinman Business College, before going to work for the Forest Service. Betty met Harry Gauld in the Forest Service in Missoula and they were married onApril 15, 1952 in Hamilton, Montana. They had two children and enjoyed family life on Flathead Lake in the cabin that Harry built, camping, and traveling. Betty was very active in the First Presbyterian Church. She was an avid quilter winning best of show at the fair numerous times. Betty liked to draw, paint, sew, sing, and garden. Betty loved Glacier Park, hiking to both Sperry and Granite Park Chalets even into her 80's. She hiked to the M several times well into her 80's. Betty and Harry were also members of a square dance club.