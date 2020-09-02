Susan Elizabeth Sather

Born in Great Falls on Oct. 28, 1942, Susan was the first child of six for Olaf and Agnes Sather of Helena. She attended the Catholic schools of Helena, graduating from Cathedral High School in 1960 where at least one senior boy thought of her as “a goddess.” From there she attended St. Mary’s College in Leavenworth, Kansas but completed her degree in theater arts at the University of Montana in Missoula. After graduation, she married Auturo Leon of Chile and gave birth to their daughter, Lisa, in 1968. At the same time, Susan began her career in New Jersey as special education teacher and went on to earn her Ph.D in education from the University of California, Berkeley. In her last professional years, she was an educational consultant to school districts throughout the Northwest, including several Native American reservations in Montana.