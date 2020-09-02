Susan Elizabeth Sather

MISSOULA — We lost a bright light of our family on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Susan was a wonderful wife, mother, big sister and auntie, and an accomplished writer, teacher and lifelong practitioner of loving-kindness.
Born in Great Falls on Oct. 28, 1942, Susan was the first child of six for Olaf and Agnes Sather of Helena. She attended the Catholic schools of Helena, graduating from Cathedral High School in 1960 where at least one senior boy thought of her as “a goddess.” From there she attended St. Mary’s College in Leavenworth, Kansas but completed her degree in theater arts at the University of Montana in Missoula. After graduation, she married Auturo Leon of Chile and gave birth to their daughter, Lisa, in 1968. At the same time, Susan began her career in New Jersey as special education teacher and went on to earn her Ph.D in education from the University of California, Berkeley. In her last professional years, she was an educational consultant to school districts throughout the Northwest, including several Native American reservations in Montana.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Terry (Lewis) and all of her grandparents and aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband, David Cox and daughter, Lisa, both of Missoula, as well as her sister Sara in Bozeman, Lissa in Missoula, and Mary in Columbia Falls, and her brother Orlie of Sun Valley and eight nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of Susan’s life in the safer future; in lieu of memorials, Susan’s parting request is: “Vote!”
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.