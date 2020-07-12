MISSOULA — Susan Froehlich Huntington, 66, of Missoula, passed away at Bee Hive Homes on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. A Vigil Service for Susan will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 15, at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be Thursday, July 16, at 10:30 a.m., also at St. Francis. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.