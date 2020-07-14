MISSOULA — Susan Froehlich Huntington, 66, of Missoula, passed away at BeeHive Homes on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. A Vigil Service for Susan will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 10:30 am, also at St. Francis. A full obituary and condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.