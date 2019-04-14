SPOKANE, Washington — Sue Butler (Adams), age 83, of Missoula, entered into rest on April 4, 2019, in Spokane, Washington.
She was born on March 18, 1936, the youngest of three children to Harry and Florence Adams. Sue was a graduate of Missoula High School and the University of Montana. She was a lifelong resident of Missoula, active and well loved by everyone. Sue worked for Mountain Bell for many years. She was an avid tennis player and loved the GRIZ. She watched all sports and many called her “The Jock”. Sue and her husband Dave were married for 43 very happy years before his passing in 2008. They enjoyed many fishing trips and staying at the lake with family and great friends. Mom treasured her friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Dave and her sister Florence Showell. She is survived by her sister Judy Schaffer; two children Scott Cortner and Leigh Charles; two grandchildren Cole and Lee; nephew Jeff; nieces Julie and Jan and her loving kitty Ringo.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 26 at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 7405 S. Mullan Rd. Missoula, MT at 11 a.m. with a reception following. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.