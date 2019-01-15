POLSON — Susan Kay Syvrud, 58, of Polson passed away at St. Joseph Hospital on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 of natural causes following a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Bob and June Syvrud on Nov. 16, 1960 in Bismarck, North Dakota. She graduated from Polson High School in 1979 and attended the University of Montana.
As a young adult Jesus became the center of her life. That relationship became the core of her commitment to the disadvantaged. She worked as an Activity Director at nursing homes for more than twenty years in Seattle and Helena. For the last ten years she has served as a care giver and job coach at Mission Mountain Enterprises in Polson.
Sue was a student of the Bible and enjoyed music and fellowship at Polson Community Church.
“Sweet Sue” loved animals, especially the family pets. Nieces and nephews were like daughters and sons to her. She loved them dearly.
She was a proud member of Griz Nation and attended many Griz football games.
Sue was an avid swimmer and loved Flathead Lake. She rarely missed a summer day without a swim.
She is survived by her father, two brothers and their families; Kevin of Helena and children Haaken (Jessica), Keegan, Jabin, Ayanna, and Malachi; Eric (Dana) of Missoula and children Ciera and Soren and Grandniece Elsie June.
She was preceded in death by her mother and best friend.
Memorial services for Sue will be held on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Polson Community Church. Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, David Harriman Ministries or charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at thelakefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.