MISSOULA — “Birdsong will never be as sweet, Nor sky as blue . . .” Susan Kelly-Miller died on Feb. 11, 2019, and was 78 years old. She was the daughter of Kenneth Alfred “Bill” Kelly and Vera Lorean Hendrick Kelly of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, but spent much of her childhood in Saginaw. Happily married for 56 years to Charles N. Miller, Jr. she is survived by him, her two sons Charles and Andy, their wives Jennifer and Amanda, four grandchildren, niece Kelly Soderberg Dahl, and nephew Jonathan Soderberg.
She was a graduate of the University of Michigan. After marrying in 1963 she moved with Chuck to Missoula. She earned an elementary teaching certificate from the University of Montana and took pride in the work she did as substitute teacher and a special education aide.
In the late 1960s she was active in GASP — Gals Against Smoke and Pollution. She enjoyed a summer of volunteering as a Head Start aide. She volunteered at the Missoula Humane Society and was a Girl Scout leader.
Her hobbies included: antiques, birdwatching, journal and letter writing, refining recipes over the years, flower arranging, gardening, wildflower walks, hiking, nautilus workouts, and enjoying her sons, their wives, and her grandchildren.
She would like to be remembered for her love of her husband and family, for her enjoyment of her friends and neighbors, for her pleasure in fields and flowers, and her pride in teaching and learning.
There will be a Memorial Service at Grace United Methodist Church at a later date. Instead of flowers, please consider a small gift to a conservation organization off the donor’s choice.