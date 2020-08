Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CORVALLIS — Susan Lee Frey, 60, of Corvallis, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Corvallis Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.