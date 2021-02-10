Susan Lefavour Kraus
Susan Lefavour Kraus, formerly of Lake Pleasant, New York, passed away in Missoula on November 15th due to the covid virus. She was 89. She leaves behind sons Scott and David, their wives Roz and Catherine, six grandchildren (Brenna, Keely, Gabe, Wesley, Johanna, and Lauren), and their spouses (Dan(Brenna), Dimitry(Keely), and Cassie(Gabe)), and 6 great-grandchildren (Ruby, Emmett, Charlie, Aiden, McLain, and Rory). She was pre-deceased by her husband Franz Kraus, and her parents, David and Louise LeFavour.
Sue was born in Vermont, moved to Connecticut as a child, and attended Hartford high schools, followed by a stint at Oberlin College in Ohio. She was briefly married to Jack Repass of Hartford, Connecticut, with whom she had sons Scott and David. She later met the love of her life, Franz Kraus, in Winsted, Connecticut, after asking him to do some portraits of her young sons. They were married in Riverton, Connecticut, at a wedding attended by many of their local friends and colleagues.
Sue was known for a wicked sense of humor (birthday cards were her specialty), and a comprehensive knowledge of the English language (she would routinely beat us all in Scrabble and was a diehard fan of the NYT crossword puzzles). Sue was an old-school correspondent, sending letters, cards, and notes to friends and family – showing us that she cared enough to make the effort to write. She was a confirmed New England Yankee, regularly grumping about the bureaucracy of whatever agency or company had failed to do its job and threatening “to write them a nasty letter!”. She was also an internationalist, travelling with husband Franz around Europe on various jaunts, and enjoying the people, cuisine, and adventures that were all part of those trips.
She lived a good life, and was especially happy during her years living on Lake Pleasant. She and Franz started spending summers at Camp Shambles (formerly the Gardiner Kline Camp) starting in the mid 1970's, then becoming year-round residents in the early 1980's. She was an exceptional gardener, using a combination of wildflowers and decorative bushes to create a carpet of color around her houses. She was also a really good cook, although she officially announced her resignation from that job in the late 1970's. Franz gamely stepped in, and there was only limited eye-rolling by our mother at the results. She later resumed cooking, probably after Franz tried to hardboil an egg in the new microwave, with explosive results.
Her grandchildren were most impressed with her disregard for “the rules”, and in particular with her launching herself fully clothed into Lake Pleasant (Swimsuit? We don't need no swimsuits!!!). She was also instrumental in keeping grandchildren occupied with a large collection of wooden puzzles during rainy periods. They have been subsequently passing this grandmotherly wisdom on to their own children.
She moved to Montana in 2012. The family took advantage of that move to hold family reunions with her on significant birthdays in recent years. Her legacy is one of independent thinking, which all family members seem to have inherited. She will be sorely missed.