Susan Lefavour Kraus

Susan Lefavour Kraus, formerly of Lake Pleasant, New York, passed away in Missoula on November 15th due to the covid virus. She was 89. She leaves behind sons Scott and David, their wives Roz and Catherine, six grandchildren (Brenna, Keely, Gabe, Wesley, Johanna, and Lauren), and their spouses (Dan(Brenna), Dimitry(Keely), and Cassie(Gabe)), and 6 great-grandchildren (Ruby, Emmett, Charlie, Aiden, McLain, and Rory). She was pre-deceased by her husband Franz Kraus, and her parents, David and Louise LeFavour.

Sue was born in Vermont, moved to Connecticut as a child, and attended Hartford high schools, followed by a stint at Oberlin College in Ohio. She was briefly married to Jack Repass of Hartford, Connecticut, with whom she had sons Scott and David. She later met the love of her life, Franz Kraus, in Winsted, Connecticut, after asking him to do some portraits of her young sons. They were married in Riverton, Connecticut, at a wedding attended by many of their local friends and colleagues.