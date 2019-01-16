MISSOULA — Susan Harding, 78, of Missoula, passed away Jan. 11, 2019, at BeeHive Homes after a long and hard-fought battle with Alzheimer’s. She fought bravely and hid her illness well for many years.
Sue was born in Missoula to Sanford and Fern (Yost) Durrant on June 26, 1940. She was raised and went to school in Missoula with the exception of the first grade when the family lived in Kalispell. She is a 1958 graduate of Sentinel High School.
Sue married Merle Harding in September 1959. They added a daughter, Jamie, to the family in 1965 and remained in Missoula where Sue worked as a dental assistant. In 1978 they moved to Bozeman when Merle was appointed postmaster there. She worked for several dentists in Missoula and Bozeman as an assistant, receptionist, and office manager where her outgoing personality helped establish a friendly bond with the patients. Although Merle and Sue absolutely loved the Gallatin Valley and the many great friends they had there, the lure of family brought them back to Missoula in 1993 after retirement.
Susan loved being a grandparent and was frequently teased by her grandkids for being such a “worry wart”. Her grandkids, and their friends, fondly called her Mamma Myrt, much to her delight. She was a longtime member of the River Valley Church (Formerly First Baptist).
All those who knew her will definitely miss her fun nature, infectious laugh and constant good humor. There wasn’t anyone that did not like Sue. Through the years she enjoyed soap making, ceramics, quilting and crocheting where she made many gifts for friends and family. She also enjoyed the time she and Merle spent square dancing in Missoula and Bozeman and the several trips they took going to square dance festivals. She also loved to camp and travel in the RV. Sue and Merle have managed to visit all fifty states and have spent the past several years as snowbirds, nesting in Yuma, Arizona, during the winter months where they met many friends from various states and Canada, and picked up one of her greatest joys: spending time on her computer.
Sue was preceded in death by both of her parents.
She is survived by husband Merle, her daughter Jamie Granger and husband Michael Dorshorst, grandchildren; Hailey (Mark) Little of Missoula, Ryan (Hillary) Granger of Rexburg, Idaho, Eve Dorshorst of Layton, Utah and Greta Dorshorst of Missoula and three great-grandsons. She is also survived by four siblings, many nieces and nephews and perhaps a million friends, all that she loved dearly.
The family would like to thank the staff at BeeHive Homes, Memory Care and Partners in Home Care Hospice for the wonderful care she received during the past several months.
Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. In Lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be sent to Partners in Home Care, River Valley Church or their favorite charity.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at Garden City Funeral Home. A reception will follow the service.