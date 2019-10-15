STEVENSVILLE — Suzanne Rene Halvorson of Stevensville passed away at home on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. She was born April 28, 1960, in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Roger and Mary Ann (Easterwood) Umaly as the second of six children. Growing up in a family of six children, Suzi enjoyed as a young girl having her Mom and Dad read to her and as she grew older, she became an avid reader. She also listened to and enjoyed all kinds of music, especially country music. One of her all-time favorite things to do was to go on long walks with her Dad.
After High School, Suzi worked in food service and during that time she met Michael Halvorson. After being together for five years they got married on Oct. 8,1988 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. In the early years of marriage, Suzi and Mike attended many Rock Concerts and one of her highlights was watching her friend Billy Gibbons, lead singer and guitar player for ZZ Top.
While in Missouri, Suzi and Mike owned and ran several restaurants. In 1989 they moved to Missoula, where she was a business owner and operator with Mike in M & M Auto and Trailers in Missoula and Stevensville.
Suzi was a very strong and devoted Christian with a deep belief in God… reading her bible, praying and regularly sharing fellowship at the Florence Carlton Community Church. Suzi loved her family more than anything… including her husband Mike, her Mom and Dad, Siblings, nieces and nephews! Suzi loved physical fitness activities including walking, hiking, bicycling and light weight training. One of Suzi’s favorite trips each year was going to the Oregon coast in the fall with Mike for their anniversary. She loved being at the ocean and walking the sandy beaches.
Above all Suzi loved all of God’s creation and beauty including animals, flowers, mountains and her ponds. Her home was her sanctuary with the ducks, geese, deer, moose, birds, streams, ponds and of course her two white toy poodles Chela and Billie! She made sure they were all fed and taken care of… including a special goose they named Rita who has been staying in their yard and pond for four years. Suzi was a very caring and giving person… always wanting to help other people and always thinking about others before herself!
Suzi is survived by her husband Mike of Stevensville, step-son Jeff Halvorson and his partner Rachel Parkin of Arlee; her mother Mary Ann Umaly of Cheyenne, Wyoming; her sister Tammy Umaly of Littleton, Colorado; brother John Umaly of Cheyenne; brother Matthew Umaly and wife Renee of Plano, Texas; sister Christina Quintana of Arvada, Colorado; sister Gina Blomquist and husband Rick of Missoula; Brother-in-laws Larry Halvorson of Boise, Idaho, Pat Halvorson of Paducah, Kentucky, Bruce Halvorson and wife Shell of Paducah, Kentucky; Nephews - Solomon and Josh Umaly, Matt Roggenbuck, Rich, Tom, Steve, Justin, Patrick, Bobby and Joey Halvorson; Nieces - Brittney Caldarone and husband Mark and Monique Umaly, Jenny Johnson and husband Brent, Rosemary Halvorson; Great Nephews – Lorenzo and Luca Caldarone and Brennan Johnson; Great Nieces – Lilly Caldarone, Kali Umaly, Madison and Eva Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her father Roger G. Umaly, her father-in-law Lawrence Halvorson and mother-in-law Dorothy Halvorson, and her nephew Jacob Halvorson.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Florence Carlton Community Church, 20075 Old US 93, Florence, MT 59833, with a reception to follow. Rev. David Blackwell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make Memorials to the Animal Shelter of your choice in Suzi’s name. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.