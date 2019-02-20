MISSOULA — Suzanne Lynn Zarling, 55, of Missoula died of Scleroderma complications Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital.
Suzy was born May 16, 1963, in Missoula to Kenneth and Barbara (Solander) Zarling, and was educated in Missoula public schools. After high school, she worked as a medical transcriptionist for St. Patrick Hospital for 23 years.
Suzy was active in her knitting club and enjoyed hiking and biking for many years. She was a devoted daughter and friend. Her deep heart, generosity and tenacity touched and inspired many.
Survivors include her father, Kenneth Zarling, at the family home; her mother, Barbara Zarling, of BeeHive Memory Care; her brother, Scott Zarling, and nieces, Lexi and Lacy, of Littleton, Colorado.
Preceding her in death was her stepbrother, Stephen Shea.
A celebration of Suzy's life will be held in the summer. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in charge of cremation and arrangements.