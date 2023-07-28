Suzette “Suzy” Rene Archibald-Wilson

Suzette “Suzy” Rene Archibald-Wilson passed away at home from Alzheimer's disease on October 23, 2022, at the age of 63.

Although she was born in El Paso, Texas on August 23, 1959, Suzy was a true Montanan--growing up in Missoula, working and educating throughout the town, and raising her family here. She graduated from Hellgate High School, where she was an active cheerleader. She then spent several winters as a ski instructor, exploring many ski resorts throughout Montana and Utah, her favorite being Snowbird.

Suzy married Kelly Archibald-Wilson on July 21, 1990 at Swan Lake over a full weekend celebration with extended family and friends. She earned both of her master's degrees in Environmental Science and Education from the University of Montana. She was a much loved teacher throughout Missoula, having taught at Hellgate Middle School, Meadow Hill Middle School, Paxson Elementary, Rattlesnake Middle School, and Rattlesnake Elementary. Known to her students as Ms. A-W, Suzy was an avid educator of the sciences and Native American history and studies. She also helped create and build the continually growing garden at Rattlesnake, and her educational efforts were recognized in 2015 when she was named Environmental Educator of the Year.

During her life, Suzy thoroughly enjoyed gardening of any size, once owning an apple orchard and farm with Kelly. She loved birdwatching and could name nearly every native species. Suzy was an ardent feminist who encouraged all of her children to embrace knowledge and fight for human rights. She and Kelly always enjoyed dining out together, drinking fine wines and eating elegant meals. Towards the end of her life, Suzy found a new appreciation for food, favoring green grapes, asparagus, avocados, and caesar salad.

Suzy is survived by her devoted husband Kelly; her children Raker (Amanda) Wilson, Madison (Lucian) Dahy, and Sydney Archibald-Wilson; her siblings Cori Archibald, Dan (Olga) Archibald, Dave Archibald, Matt (Kymra) Archibald, and Libby Archibald; and six nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her favorite Kishu Ken, Millie, and would have become a grandmother for the first time in December 2022 with the birth of Elijah Dahy. She is preceded in death by her parents, Linda Bronson Prigge, Merle Prigge, and Jack Dee Archibald.

Please join us in celebrating Suzy's life on Saturday, September 2, 2023 between 1–4 p.m. at Pineview Park in Missoula.