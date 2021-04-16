On March 14th, Swain Wolfe left this world, he was 82 years old. Swain was a unique and gifted man, always curious, and always consumed with projects. He was a writer, filmmaker, painter, poet, and clay sculptor. He was passionate about understanding the world, and he took great pleasure in art, literature, film, archaeology, and science. Swain had a unique sense of aesthetics and found beauty in strange and unusual objects, as well as in the more common things—a bird's nest, a special stone, and a comfortable old chair.

Born Adam Michalo in Denver, Colorado, in 1939, Swain's mother was Icelandic and his father either Russian or Slavic, depending on which family member you asked. Both worked at the Woodman Tuberculosis Sanitarium near Colorado Springs where his mother was the superintendent and father was the medical director. When a cure for TB became available in 1947, the sanitarium closed, and his mother and father separated. His father started a medical practice in Gunnison, CO, and his mother, little sister, Vicky, and he moved twenty miles north to the Spring Creek Resort. His mother kept horses for the overdressed dudes from the East Coast who came out West on vacation. In the fall, she guided hunters who came, primarily, to drink. They lived in an Army Surplus tent with barely room enough for the three of them and their seven or eight horses. At night Swain could feel the horses breathing on his neck as he slept.