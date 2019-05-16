STEVENSVILLE — On May 8, Sylvia G. Foss, at age 100, changed her address from the Living Centre, Stevensville, to the corner of Heavenly Avenue and Hallelujah Road! She is rejoicing in heaven with family and friends and her Savior. She was born in 1918 in Plainview, Texas, to Arthur and Annie Garland. She was married in 1942 to Norman P. Foss. After his service in the South Pacific during World War II, they lived briefly on his farm in Nebraska. Then Norman enrolled at St. Paul Bible College, and in 1955, they began pastoring at the Nowthen, Minnesota, Alliance Church with their family of five children.
In 1961 they accepted a call to Glendive where they served until the Missoula Alliance Church extended a call in 1966, and there they stayed. During Norman’s pastorates, Sylvia led Vacation Bible School, taught Sunday school, directed the choir, and taught piano lessons. She played the piano and organ and taught women's Bible studies. In addition, she worked for seven plus years at the University of Montana where she led a woman's Bible study during the lunch hour. During this time, several foreign students lived with the Foss family in their home.
Her next ministry was with the Hmong refugees in Missoula whom she dearly loved. After Norm's death in 1988, Sylvia followed her lifelong love of missionaries and visited them in Asia three times. Next, Sylvia spent six years working alongside the chaplains at the Montana State prison. She sent weekly cards called “Sylvia's Cheerios” to encourage the inmates.
Sylvia lived with her children until coming to reside at the Living Centre in 2016. She praises God for the 100 wonderful years He has given her to serve Him. She had a long prayer list, including many missionaries, and she exchanged many emails and letters with them until her death.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, four brothers and their spouses, and one grandson. She is survived by her son, Robert (Carolyn), four daughters Joy (Paul) Grier, Linda (Ty) Evenson, Judy Foss, and Lu Ann (George) Hegie, eight grandkids and nine great-grandkids.
A public memorial service will be announced for a future date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.