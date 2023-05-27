Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Taeko "Teri" (Sumida) Miller

Taeko "Teri" (Sumida) Miller, 68, was taken from us on Friday, May 12th, 2023. Teri was a loving, hilarious, vivacious mother and friend to all. Teri, as she preferred to be called, was born in Japan on June 4th, 1954, and came to the US at the age of 5 after being adopted by a Japanese-American couple, George Minoru Sumida and Dorothy Hanako (Yamamoto) Sumida.

Teri spent her childhood in Sacramento, CA surrounded by her parent's fruit trees in their backyard, and loved to take frequent fishing trips with her father. Every evening she would tear up the streets of Sacramento on her bicycle. She loved to catch bugs and small animals, and everything she came across she named Simon.

Teri was a lifelong animal lover and had many precious pets throughout her life. At one point she had dogs, cats, chinchillas, a tortoise, and a rabbit all under the same roof. She was also very creative and loved to spend her time crafting and drawing.

During her career, Teri moved down to San Diego, CA, and met her late husband Bill while they were both working for the State of California, and they got married in 1986.

She had always dreamed of having kids and was overjoyed with the arrival of her twin daughters, Molly and Megan, in 1996. She loved to spend time with her children, sometimes staying up with them into the late hours of the night howling with laughter.

In 2007, Teri moved up to Missoula, Montana with her family. Although times could be tough in such a different place from her sunny hometown, she had a knack for quickly making friends with everyone. She was a hard worker and was always a supportive and reassuring presence for her coworkers whether they needed a mother, friend, or partner in mischief. She worked at Walmart for many years and then moved over to St. Patrick's Hospital where she worked in EVS and later The Heart Institute.

Teri had many dreams of traveling and was excited to move back down to a sunny location and live in a tiny home before her life was so unfairly taken from her. She had always wanted to go back to Japan to visit her birthplace and wished to have her ashes spread there.

Teri was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and George Sumida, and her husband of 36 years William "Bill" Miller. She leaves behind her daughters Molly and Megan (Jesse) as well as extended family and a great number of friends.

We will always remember her playful and funny nature, kind heart, and her willingness to help anyone and everyone in any way she could.

Teri was a very special person to so many of us and we would love to hear any memories you have of her.

There will be a memorial held at The Garden of 1000 Buddhas - 34574 White Coyote Rd, Arlee, MT on June 3rd from 12 - 2 PM - everyone is welcome.

In memory of Teri, please consider donating to AniMeals Animal Adoption Center or a charity of your choice.