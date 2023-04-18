Tamah Kenck

Tamah was born on January 16, 1958 to Evelyn Belle Steele and Grover Dale Duffin in Missoula, MT. She entered eternal rest surrounded by her loving family on April 15th, 2023. She grew up in Missoula and attended Washington K-8 School and Sentinel High School, graduating in 1976.

She married Ted Quinlan in 1980 and had 3 beautiful children. They later divorced. She met the love of her life Steve Kenck and they married in 1992 and completed their family with their last beautiful baby girl.

Tamah lived for her family and enjoyed every last minute she could spend with her many grandchildren. Her second passion was cake decorating. She provided many beautiful cakes for weddings, birthdays, baby showers and graduations. She loved adventure and was able to go on cruises all over the Caribbean with her family and most recently was able to attend her brother in laws wedding in Mexico. She loved dancing, summer BBQ's, camping, competitive family volleyball games, singing karaoke and laughing endlessly with her friends and family.

Tamah is proceeded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Ray Poindexter and Dale and Katherine Duffin, her mother and father in law Adalia and Elmer Kenck, her brother Kevin Duffin, her sister Mary Ivie and her nephew Paul Schillinger.

She leaves behind a huge loving family that she was so proud of. Her best friend and love of her life, her husband of 31 years Steve Kenck. Her 4 children all of Missoula and their children;

Sean Timothy Quinlan and his children Kayla, Kara, Rachelle, Dexter and Emery.

Corey Patrick Quinlan, his wife Becca and their children Tanner, Madison, Kaden, Mia, Rylin, Caleb, Kaydence and Adrianna.

Kaylee Belle Quinlan and her children Joshua, Reuben, Aiden, and Bentley.

Rachel Michelle Hudon and her husband Nic and their children Olivia and baby Evelyn.

By her former daughter in law whom she loved like her own Zenia Monteagudo and her grandchildren Noah and Antoinette.

She is also survived by her brothers Cameron (Traci) Duffin, Jim (Bob) Blodgett- Hamilton, Mike (Barb) Parmenter and Victor Duffin. By her brother in laws and sister in laws, Harry Kenck, Clancy and Joy Kenck, Don and Cyndi Kenck, Maryann Cors, Marsha and Bruno Friia, Carol Jo and Jerry Schillinger and Pete Ivie. She also leaves behind 6 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and a plethora of amazing friends and extended family.

A memorial service will be held at Garden City Funeral home on Monday April 24, 2023 at 3pm.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Partners in Home Care of Missoula.

Mom, you were the rock to our family. You always forgave and never judged. You had the best words of encouragement and we will be forever indebted of the love you gave us all for so many years. We love you more than words could ever say. May your soul be forever free!