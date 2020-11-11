WILLISTON, North Dakota — Tammy unexpectedly passed on Oct. 27, 2020, while visiting her grandchildren in Williston, North Dakota, due to sudden heart failure.

Tamara Marie Zinn (Budrow) was born to Ray and Larue Budrow in Ogden, Utah, on Oct. 4, 1960.

Tammy is survived by her loving husband: John Zinn and her children; Whitney and Jake Bennett, Austin and Bambi Wright, Shannon and Kramer Hinck, and Aundrea Zinn, her siblings: brother Bruce Budrow, and his family, and sister Michelle Lakey and family. Tammy is joining her family predeceasing her: her parents, her brother Brent, and sister Kathy in Paradise.

Tammy was a loving, devoted mother, wife, aunt and friend. She was passionate about her insurance business that she ran with husband John in Missoula. Tammy was a woman of faith who enjoyed serving anyone she encountered with an abundance of love and wisdom.

A celebration on life will be held in the spring of 2021.