STEVENSVILLE — Tami Jo Armijo
Tami was born April 22, 1960, in Missoula to Berniece and John Lee, joining her other siblings as the baby of the family. After moving from Seeley Lake to Stevensville, Tami attended Stevensville schools graduating high school a year early in 1977 and later attended cosmetology school. At 23 she gave birth to her first daughter Chelle.
In 1988 she met the other half of her heart, Ruben, kissing him one night and “opening a can of worms” as we’ve been told. They married Oct. 2, 1989 combining their household into a unity of five. Later they completed their family when she gave birth to their youngest daughter Janet making it whole and complete. (After all you couldn’t top perfect) *
Tami started working at the Fort Owen Inn at the age of 14 spending many years waiting tables and tending bar there as well as at the High Country and Royal Flush. She also dispatched trucks at Patriot Express, finally becoming a rural carrier for the Florence post office delivering mail where she spent her remaining almost 20 years (She was less then a year from retirement and would tell you down to the day if you asked her).
There were many family trips to New Mexico or going to a campout with all six of us crammed in a car. Over time Ruben helped her develop a love for Griz football and it was guaranteed that no matter what every year we would get something “Griz” for Christmas.
You have free articles remaining.
During her last few years, her biggest joy in life came from being grandma to some and nanna to others, of her 11 grandchildren, though she was still wanting one of us to have just one more to give her 12 and let her have a full dozen.
Tami is survived by her best friend and partner in crime of 30 years Ruben. Daughter Chelle (PJ) Olsen and their kids Emily, Ty, Tyler. Daughter Janet Armijo and her three sons Zane, Zachary, and Lucas. Son Antonio Armijo and his two sons Dominic and Braxton. And daughter Adrienne (Allen) Hughes and their three children Allyson, Abigail, and Anthony. Her siblings, sisters Teri and Sheri and brothers Harris and David. As well as many nieces, nephews and “adopted” in family. Her friends were many and all that knew her had only good things to say.
Tami was preceded in death by her sisters Gail, Bev, brother Morgan, her mom Berniece, father John and many other family members.
A celebration of Tami’s life will be held at the legion hall in Stevensville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at noon. It will be a potluck with a time for sharing memories of Tami so please feel free to dress comfortable, bring a dish and good memories to share. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.