ST. IGNATIUS — Tammy Lynn Tanner, 52, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 6, 2019.
She is survived by her son Leland Tanner, her daughter Ciara Tanner, and her grandson Lassaw Dober.
Tammy was born in St. Ignatius to Basil Tanner and Rose Red Horn Tanner on Nov. 6, 1966. She was one of 12 children and she loved her brothers and sisters.
She was a strong spirited woman who enjoyed working in manual labor trades including firefighting, flagging for road construction, and maintenance.
Tammy had a fiery personality with a blunt sense of humor. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and visiting family and friends. In her later years, she cherished spending her days with her grandson Lassaw and her dog Kona.
Tammy always spoke her mind. She shared her life experiences and struggles to illustrate the need for improvement of life on the reservation. She was a proud member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and her Pend d’Oreille ancestors.
Tammy was preceded in death by her grandfather Joseph Red Horn, her father Basil Tanner, her mother Rose Red Horn Tanner, her brother Curtis Tanner, her nephew Jason Julius, her niece Jody Senecal, and her beloved pet Kona.