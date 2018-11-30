POLSON — Tamryn Gravelle was born on July 2, 2004, in Cranbrook, British Columbia and raised for the first five years of her life in the A’qam community. Tamryn then moved to Polson where she settled.
Living in Polson, she spent her time building friendships with the people she cared about while learning and practicing her cultural ways.
She never forgot her family roots in Tobacco Plains. She spent numerous summers and holidays there visiting family and friends. Tamryn passed away on Nov. 27, 2018.
She is survived by: grandparents: Patrick and Roberta Gravelle, Vernon (mushum) and Deborah Patrick, parents: Zane Gravelle (Anna), Katrina Joseph (Tyler), siblings: Kameron, Tarryn (Tristan), Makayla, Kale and Rozlyn, aunts/uncles: Leanna (Chris), Jason (Cindy), Ronnie (Anita), Kim (Casper), Kasandra (Sean), Grant (Savannah), Veronica (William), Autumn (Damien), Marcus, godparents: Robin Gravelle, Michelle Kenmille, Autumn Patrick, as well as numerous cousins and other relatives.
A wake will begin on Thursday, Nov. 29 at 3 p.m., Rosary will be Friday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m., and funeral service will be Saturday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m., all at Elmo Hall. Burial will follow at Dayton Cemetery. Messages of condolences may be shared online at thelakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.
Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.