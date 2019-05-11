{{featured_button_text}}

ST. IGNATIUS — Tania M. Old Horn, 30, passed away May 8 from an auto accident. A wake will begin Sunday at her grandmother’s home in Camas Prairie and move to the Longhouse in St. Ignatius on Monday. The Rosary will be recited at 8 p.m. on Monday with Mass being celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the St. Ignatius Catholic Mission with burial to follow in Camas Prairie. Foster Funeral Home is assisting the family with services.

