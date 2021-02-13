Tanya K. (McDermott) Cummins born 1975 to parents Vern and Rena (Martin) McDermott. Tanya passed away peacefully with all her family at her side December 12, 2020. She was homeschooled all the way through high school, afterward attending the University of Montana where she was an honor roll student as she earned a business degree in accounting. Tanya worked various jobs throughout her life, the past 17 years were spent working at the Eagles Lodge in Missoula Montana. During her time there she was involved in fund raising for various charities. Tanya loved music, playing piano, organ, and guitar. She also was artistic, doing unique ink creations for family and friends. One of her great pleasures was spending time in the outdoors hiking, swimming, and golfing with family, friends, niece, nephew, and grandchildren. Tanya was an avid animal lover, riding horses at a young age and having various pets that brought much joy to her life.