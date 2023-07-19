Tasha Lee Reiff

On July 12th, 2023, we lost our wife, mom, sister, daughter, and friend, Tasha Lee Reiff, at St. Patrick's hospital in Missoula, montana. Her struggle finally ended and her big heart stopped.

Tasha was born in Sheridan, Montana. She graduated high school in Whitehall, Montana and moved to Bozeman to go to college, She then moved to live with her sister in Ft. Collins, Colorado. Tasha moved to Missoula, Montana in the year 2000 where she lived for 23 years.

Tasha married the love of her life, Matthias Reiff in 2005 on the big island of Hawaii. Matt and Tasha returned for vacations many years, and loved their time there.

In 2009 they were blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Maci Loren Reiff. Maci is now 14 and is the pride, joy, and center of their life. Tasha loved following Maci's activities, including Irish Dance, golf, volleyball and basketball.

Tasha started waiting tables when she was 16 and has bartended, managed, and been in the service industry ever since. She has spent the last 20 years working at the Desperado Sports Tavern. The "Despo" and its staff and customers were a second family to her.

Tasha fought through lupus, immune deficiency, kidney failure and transplant, and near constant pain for most of her adult life. However, she never complained. She always put others above her own pain. She was always thoughtful and kind. She loved to give gifts and make people happy. She was the consummate planner.

Tasha played basketball and tennis in high school. She loved Michael Jordan. One of her favorite memories was when she got to go to Utah to watch him win the NBA championship. Tasha was an avid snowboarder and loved playing golf with her friends, husband and daughter. She just won the ladies member guest tournament at the Missoula country club, for the second year in a row.

Tasha was an amazing mother and wife. She loved planting flowers and making their home beautiful. Always on Pinterest looking for new ways to brighten our world.

Tasha is survived by her parents Bob and Sandy Yakawich, father Mike Hippert, sister and husband Dannie and Eric Kore,husband Matthias Reiff, and her daughter, Maci Reiff. There are so many others who have been broken by her passing, including Matt's family, the Sacry's, the Drake's, the Shaw's, the Edwards's, the Hippert's, the Silver Slipper family, and the Despo family. We know that Tasha is finally pain free, and is sitting with her cats, Clemens and Big Momma Molly.

Tasha's viewing will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 23 at Garden City Funeral Home. Services will follow at 2:00 at Garden City Funeral Home. A reception will be held at Missoula Country Club at 4:00. Pall-bearers will be the Despo crew.

The family will establish a scholarship in Tasha's memory. Any memorials in lieu of flowers should be directed to the family home, at 101 Saranac, Missoula, Montana 59803, in care of Matthias Reiff for this scholarship.

With all these words, there are none to describe what Tasha meant to anyone in her life. The void she left cannot be filled. Rest without pain Tasha. Now it is ours to bear.