MISSOULA — Taylor was born on Dec. 14, 1986, to Lester and Paula Alford in Shelby. He loved the Shelby area and the fishing, hunting, and freedom to play hide-and-seek in the neighborhood after dark that this small town had to offer. His classmates knew each other well and grew up learning to laugh, fight, cry, forgive, and appreciate each other. These priceless experiences shaped the man he grew up to be, and the father that he was to become.
After high school, Taylor moved to Missoula and attended the University of Montana. He then spent time in North Dakota welding on the pipeline and eventually settled on a career with BNSF as a heavy equipment operator. He truly enjoyed being a railroader and the friends he made there. He had the greatest stories to tell when he returned home to Missoula on weekends. He was married to Melissa Peterson in 2016 and his son, Cash Ray Alford, arrived soon after.
An excellent mechanic, hunter, fisher, carpenter, and self-taught guitarist, Taylor had a way of excelling at whatever he did. People who knew Taylor were lucky to see a soft, kind and gentle side under his tough flannel exterior (his entire wardrobe consisted of two long-sleeve flannel shirts). He was his own person. He followed no man, but he respected many. He will be remembered as a relentless prankster (sorry about that one time, Shelby Police Dept., and thanks for loving him anyway). His pranks usually resulted in instant expletives from the mouths of his targets. It took a lot to make him actually giggle, but his pranking and teasing brought that out in him; so we kind of loved it (a lot).
The only things that could ever divert his constant joy of hunting, fishing, and outdoor activities were Melissa and Cash. Becoming a father and a husband brought him so much happiness and fulfillment and ensured that every moment spent at home with his family was full of belly laughs, cuddles, and fun. He told his wife and son every day how much he loved them. He couldn’t wait to be with Cash on his first hunt and to be next to him when he caught his first fish. Taylor understood that the most treasured gifts do not come from a store with wrapping paper.
Taylor passed away in a tragic car accident on Aug. 9 — a direct result of complications from Type-1 diabetes. While our hearts are broken, we are blessed with the memories of his humor, generosity, friendship, and love. We loved and adored him. He is survived by his loving wife, Melissa Peterson, 18-month old son, Cashy Ray, parents Lester and Paula Alford, siblings Reid and Dane, and an abundance of family members.
A memorial will be held at Marshall Mountain on August 25 at 1 p.m. Condolences can be left for the family at gardencityfh.com.