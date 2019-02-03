MISSOULA — Teddi L. Nooney, long-time Missoula resident and beloved Missoulian employee, passed away Jan. 15, 2019, at the age of 59, after a heroic six year battle with cancer.
Teddi was born in Butte in 1959 to Donald V. Hatfield and Patricia Hoyle Hatfield. The family returned to Missoula shortly thereafter. She spent many of her formative years in the care of her grandmother, Louise Hatfield, and Aunt Shirley (Hoyle Smith). Teddi attended Hawthorne Elementary and graduated from Hellgate High School in 1978.
1978 was also the year that Teddi started working in the circulation department of The Missoulian newspaper — a humble beginning to a career that would span 40 years and exemplify her unwavering loyalty, rock star (almost super human) work ethic and genuine kindness and compassion. As the face of the newspaper for many subscribers, Teddi had a knack for calming irritations, easing complaints and making each and every person who came in contact with her feel important and heard. She would remember your name each time she saw you and probably your spouse's name and children's too. With a memory that was legendary, she would remember the little things and be sure to ask you about them. She was extremely selfless in her devotion and concern for her customers, earning her a devout following and reputation for being the "one to talk to." Coworkers valued her immense knowledge and level-headed problem-solving even in high stress situations. Her job was so much a part of who she was and how she identified herself she simply couldn't imagine leaving it. So strong was her loyalty, in recent years when her health was declining, she still arrived at work on days when the best of us would not even have attempted to get out of bed. Never one to invite undue attention, she received well deserved recognition when former Missoulian employee and current Mayor John Engen, honored her and marked the start of her official retirement by declaring Aug. 7, 2018, "Teddi Nooney Day".
However, Teddi's most significant and rewarding role was that of mom to her three boys. Teddi met James "Jim" Nooney just out of high school and the two were married in 1982. In 1990 they welcomed Aaron into the family. Devin came in 1992 and Logan followed in 1995. Teddi once remarked, "I was insane to have three boys when I only have two arms but it keeps things interesting." She found great joy in attending their school activities and watching their sporting events. The boys enjoyed her home cooked meals, nurturing care, and fierce mama bear devotion. All three boys matured wonderfully and she knew true pride when Aaron received a U of M academic scholarship, Logan graduated from culinary school, and Devin enrolled at Montana Tech and recently became engaged to his girlfriend. The boys were truly devoted to her and shared in her care during the last year of her life.
It is unfathomable to imagine receiving a terminal diagnosis, but Teddi did so with grace and good humor. She broke the news to close friends by sharing how a doctor told her, "it would be a good time to start eating dessert first," and letting them know she had decided to do just that. She took the first plane ride of her life with a close friend to Las Vegas, enjoyed a weekend in Virginia City with her boys and spent as much time with her family as she could. She was humble, patient and kind and endured the indignities of illness with profound strength. She took comfort in her faith and knowledge that she would be blessed in the afterlife. She passed quietly surrounded by family at Community Medical Center.
The family would like to thank the staff of Community Cancer Care for the exceptional and compassionate care that Teddi received, as well as the numerous nurses, doctors and hospital staff members that stood by her in her battle.
Teddi was preceded in death by her father Donald V. Hatfield, mother Patricia Hoyle Hatfield, step-father Leroy McClure, aunt Shirley Hoyle Smith, and brother Bob Hatfield. She is survived by her husband Jim Nooney, children Aaron, Devin and Logan Nooney, future daughter-in-law Jami Greene, brothers Rick Hatfield and Scott McClure and numerous other special people from the McClure, Hatfield, Miles, Folden and Nooney families. So great was her circle of influence, that it is impossible to include all those she loved like family, left to hold her in their hearts and forever honor her memory.
A memorial service has been scheduled for 11 a.m., March 2, 2019, Church At the Gates, 3821 Stephens Ave. S., Missoula, MT. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Community Cancer Care or The Church At the Gates.