MISSOULA — Tedi Wingo passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital at the age of 64 from complications of liver disease.
Tedi was born Sept. 28, 1954, in Missoula to Ted and Mary Lou Nelson, the fourth of five children. She grew up in Stevensville and graduated from Stevensville High School.
She met Roger Wingo in Missoula, and they were married Feb. 23, 1973. They had two children and lived in various places before settling in Florence in 1983.
Tedi was a florist by trade, working at different places including Bitterroot Flower Shop and Rosauer’s floral department. She enjoyed being outdoors, camping, 4-wheeling and traveling around Montana. She loved the beauty of nature especially seeing the colors of the fall. Tedi had a strong, independent spirit and was loved by family and friends,
Preceeded in death by her father, Ted Nelson.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Wingo of Florence, son Jason (Carmen) Wingo, daughter Amy (Nate) Plute, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, mother, Mary Lou Nelson, brothers Ron Nelson and Greg (Sandy) Nelson, sisters Terri (Dick) Wark and Diane Lewis, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held in the spring.