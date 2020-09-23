× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RONAN — Teresa "T" Bigcrane, 59, passed away at St. Pats on Sept. 19.

She was born on Aug. 30, 1961 in Denver to Louis Bigcrane and Mary Chee Yazzie. Teresa was raised in Dixon and Salina Springs, Arizona, attended Catholic School and studied Native Studies and Business at SKC.

She worked for the Ritz Carlton in Phoenix, Arizona and for Kwatuqnuk in Polson.

Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was their biggest fan and cheerleader. She loved to pick huckleberries and pinons. She enjoyed sewing, beading and weaving as well as traveling to pow wows.

She was preceded in death by her father Louis Bigcrane and grandmother Emma Chee.

Survivors include her mother Mary Chee Yazzie; brother Michael Bigcrane, sisters Lucinda Bigcrane, Loresa Bigcrane & Racheal Yazzie; her son Theron Bigcrane, daughters Terra Bigcrane and Tasheena Bigcrane; grandsons Tristin Kenmille, Raydel Nichols, Terrel Nichols, Pasca Peone Jr. and Terrance Peone.

A rosary will be recited at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius with Mass being celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Foster Funeral Chapel.