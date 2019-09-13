MISSOULA — Terrance Phillip Dalton, 90, passed away in peace on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Missoula. He was born on April 2, 1929, in Watertown, South Dakota, to Margaret Doyle Dalton and Charles Dalton.
On April 22, 1950, he married Donna Burke in Watertown. The couple lived in South Dakota and Texas until moving to Missoula in 1960. Terry served in the Navy from 1947 until 1953. After his divorce from Donna, he moved to Denver, Colorado, and then moved back to Missoula in 2017.
Terry was able to spend his final years of his life together with his children, grandchildren and great-grandsons in Missoula.
Survivors include son Gary Dalton and his wife Mary Dalton of Helena, their children Kelsey and Craig; son Gregg Dalton of Missoula and his sons Nicholas and Jeffery; daughter Nancy Dalton-Johnson and her husband Jim Johnson of Arlee, their son Cameron and his wife Hatton and their two sons Ben and Weston, and Nancy and Jim’s son Kyle and his wife Lizette and their sons Joshua and Elliot.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Cemetery at 1911 Tower St., followed by a small reception until 2 p.m. in the fellowship room at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St., Missoula.