Terrance was born in a farm home in Rochert, Minnesota to Harry N. Jorgenson & Ormenta Velma Bonner Jorgenson on April 24, 1938. He went to a one room schoolhouse through the 8th grade. In 1956 he graduated from Frazee High school in Minnesota. After graduation, he moved to Missoula where he worked as a carpenter. In 1958 he joined the US Air Force. He traveled extensively while in the military. He was stationed in Texas, Illinois, Libya, North Africa and Louisiana. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Missoula to continue his career as a carpenter. He always stated that he had a family with the men he worked with for 20 years at Gordon Construction. He considered the men he worked with and the company as the best in Montana.