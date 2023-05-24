Terrance (Terry) Jorgenson
Terrance (Terry) Jorgenson, 85 years, went to join his ancestors on May 21, 2023.
Terrance was born in a farm home in Rochert, Minnesota to Harry N. Jorgenson & Ormenta Velma Bonner Jorgenson on April 24, 1938. He went to a one room schoolhouse through the 8th grade. In 1956 he graduated from Frazee High school in Minnesota. After graduation, he moved to Missoula where he worked as a carpenter. In 1958 he joined the US Air Force. He traveled extensively while in the military. He was stationed in Texas, Illinois, Libya, North Africa and Louisiana. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Missoula to continue his career as a carpenter. He always stated that he had a family with the men he worked with for 20 years at Gordon Construction. He considered the men he worked with and the company as the best in Montana.
He is preceded in death by his parents Harry & Velma Jorgenson; brothers Harry & Ted; his wife of 25 years, Kathleen Jorgenson, his first wife Sharen Dow, and grandson, Steven Jorgenson who was serving in the Marine Corps at the time of his death.
He is survived by two sons, Charles (Jo) and Terry (Rochelle); grandchildren Grant, Alexander (David), Tyler, and Jordan; and two sisters, Dorothy Hunton and Nora Ockler.
He was a member of the St Francis Xavier Parish Catholic Church in Missoula. No funeral or services will be performed per his wishes. His ashes will be interned at the Missoula Cemetery alongside his wife Kathy.