Terry Hober

On April 19, 2023, Terry Hober passed away peacefully in his home. Terry lived such a blessed life with very few regrets. He always had his priorities in place; faith, family, and friendship. To say his family and many friends will dearly miss his humor, candor, and fellowship would be a tremendous understatement.

Terry was born May 4, 1942, in Missoula, MT. He attended Missoula County High School (Sentinel) and graduated from the University of Montana in 1965. He was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity, and up until his passing still cherished his lifelong friends and colleagues associated with the group. Terry played baseball during his college career with stops at the University of Oregon, Clark Junior College, and finally at the University of Montana – GO GRIZ!! He was the starting catcher when Clark Junior College lost the national championship game to the eventual champ, Yakima Junior College 1-0 in 1961. Former MLB all-star and Yankee great, Mel Stotelmeyer, was the opposing and winning pitcher that day.

Terry's passion for baseball ultimately led him back to his community, coming full circle, when he was named the coach of the Missoula Mavericks in 1967-68. After a short coaching stint, Terry was instrumental in starting the philanthropic arm of the Missoula Mavericks (which is still active and thriving today) in sponsoring local charities and sports organizations. He was the group's first president. He was also a proud supporter of Grizzly athletics, and generously handed out $100 dollar bills during the center court half-time shoot at Grizzly basketball games. Whether it was running the chain crew at the Missoula Sentinel football game for 30 years sponsoring the YMCA, or Mount Sentinel Little League, Terry left an indelible mark on his community and his university through his unwavering generosity. In recognition of his years of dedication to the Missoula community, Terry was proudly awarded the Ray Rocene Sportsman of the Year award in 1982. It was an award, he accepted with great pride and honor.

Terry was a very successful and self-made businessman. He started selling insurance and was awarded the National Rookie of the Year award in 1966 for Security Mutual Life Insurance. Later, he won the Agency of the Year award in 1975. In 1980, he transitioned to his own company offering health insurance products to Missoula and the surrounding valleys, and his business legacy is still proudly being carried on today by his son, Todd.

As much as he loved his community, Terry equally loved and cherished his time spent with family and friends at Flathead Lake. He cherished entertaining, hosting, and building life-long memories at the family lake house. Every summer, the annual family reunion at Flathead was an event he treasured and held near and dear to his heart. Our family will never take for granted the days spent laughing, splashing, and lessons learned around the campfire….and the boat repairs, not so much!! It was his true happy place and it will never be the same without his presence.

Terry married Norma Sandberg Mason September 7, 1965. They had 3 sons together, Todd, Brett, and Jeffrey. Terry married Lynda Brosten September 11, 1981. They had one son together, Adam. Terry reconnected with Kay Larson, his high school prom date, at their 50-year class reunion and together they shared a special bond until Kay's death in 2022. Terry is survived by Todd Hober, Brett Hober (Halle and Hayden), Jeffrey Hober (Michael), and Adam Hober (Tory, spouse and Harper). Terry was preceded in death by his parents Floyd/Maxine and his sister Cheryl.

Terry leaves a family legacy and countless friends who will cherish memories spent together with him at the lake house on Flathead, on hunting trips to eastern MT, at numerous sporting events, on the golf course, and so on, of a man who laughed and loved, nurtured, and guided, inspired, and cheered. A Celebration of Life in honor of Terry is scheduled for June 3 at 10 am. The service will be held at Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.