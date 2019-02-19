MISSOULA — Terry Stevens-Krosbakken, age 59, passed away in her home from a long battle with breast cancer, having her family by her side.
Terry was born to Mae and Oliver York on April 22, 1959. She graduated from Sentinel High School in 1977. In 1994 she received a teaching degree with emphasis in special needs from the University of Montana with high honors.
Terry was a dedicated mother first, treasured all three of her daughters, and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as a grandmother to her four grandchildren. She had a vivacious personality which got her through many trials.
Our mother was the strongest woman we know. Most of all she loved her family and instilled strong values in her girls. She will be forever and dearly missed; but always in our hearts.
Terry is survived by her mother Mae York; brother Mark York; daughters Brittney Samel and Lacey Williams; grandchildren Blaine Buckingham, Taylor Samel, Caydence Buckingham and Alexis Williamson.
She was preceded in death by husband Merlin Krosbakken; daughter Charlie Buckingham; father Oliver York, and brother Marty York.
All who loved her will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm and undying love.
A celebration of life will be held March 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Public House, 130 E. Broadway, Missoula, MT 59802