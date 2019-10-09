STEVENSVILLE — Terry Leon Hicks, 81, of Stevensville, passed away due to cancer, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his home in Stevensville. He was born on July 8, 1938, in Casa Grande, Arizona, to Leon and Anna (Griffith) Hicks. Terry served in the Army National Guard and was a building contractor for most of his career. He was a very active member in his church, enjoyed rock hunting and lapidary work.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Louise Hicks; daughter Sandy Hicks, and brother Wallace Hicks.
Terry is survived by his loving wife, Betty Hicks, whom he married in 2003; sons, Rick Hicks of Stevensville, Michael (Aspen) Hicks of Huson; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held for Terry on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. at the Solid Rock Baptist Church, 150 Sheafman Creek Rd., Victor. Reception to follow. Pastor Shane Agee will be officiating. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.