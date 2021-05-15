Teslyn Rebecca Eyer

Montana's future dimmed a little on June 20, 2020 with the passing of Teslyn Rebecca Eyer, an inpatient child at Children's Hospital of Colorado, Aurora, Colorado. Teslyn was born on June 6, 2006, in Anchorage, Alaska. She moved with her parents to Missoula, Montana in October 2008 and soon became the epitome of the Montana fighting spirit. She was kind and loving, yet with a strong sense of justice, extremely well read, adventuresome, a scientist in the making with a deep creative streak.

On January 30, 2019, Teslyn was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and though considered a curative cancer, difficult to treat. Without exhibiting fear, Teslyn stated “I will beat this”, and she did. Months of treatment brought several near-death experiences but each time Teslyn rallied through the trauma until in September 2019 she was declared cancer free. Remission was not to last and Teslyn was re-admitted to the Children's Hospital in late April 2020 with reoccurrence of AML. Though at the time of her death she was again cancer free, she was unable to survive complications from so many treatments.