Teslyn Rebecca Eyer
Montana's future dimmed a little on June 20, 2020 with the passing of Teslyn Rebecca Eyer, an inpatient child at Children's Hospital of Colorado, Aurora, Colorado. Teslyn was born on June 6, 2006, in Anchorage, Alaska. She moved with her parents to Missoula, Montana in October 2008 and soon became the epitome of the Montana fighting spirit. She was kind and loving, yet with a strong sense of justice, extremely well read, adventuresome, a scientist in the making with a deep creative streak.
On January 30, 2019, Teslyn was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and though considered a curative cancer, difficult to treat. Without exhibiting fear, Teslyn stated “I will beat this”, and she did. Months of treatment brought several near-death experiences but each time Teslyn rallied through the trauma until in September 2019 she was declared cancer free. Remission was not to last and Teslyn was re-admitted to the Children's Hospital in late April 2020 with reoccurrence of AML. Though at the time of her death she was again cancer free, she was unable to survive complications from so many treatments.
Teslyn's family would like to give thanks and appreciation to all the medical communities who treated and cared for Teslyn during the past two years. Teslyn's hospital “family” began with the Missoula medical community and then expanded to the doctors, nurses and staff members of the Kalispell Regional Healthcare Montana Children's Hospital. Through the loving and incredible guidance of the Northwest Oncology and Hematology specialists Teslyn was treated with several rounds of inpatient chemotherapy and follow-up care in Montana. The days were filled with much trepidation and pain but also with love, compassion, practical jokes, dance parties, and art projects.
Teslyn's aggressive form of AML required a bone marrow transplant which landed her under the compassionate care of Children's Hospital of Colorado. Her beloved brave brother Collin was her donor. Her months long inpatient treatment often took place during very difficult times, was always exceptional and provided the best care Teslyn and all who love her could have asked for. The doctors, nurses, child life, and general staff at CHCO all gave Teslyn incredible love and support during trying days.
Teslyn is survived by her parents Craig and Seisin Eyer, brother Collin and best floofy friend Rolo of Missoula; grandparents John (Papa) and Becky (Tutu) Christensen of Billings; Uncle Jacer and Aunt Coley Christensen, cousins Ainsley and Rory of Helena: grandfather Chuck (Ye Ye) Eyer and girlfriend Laura Rettaliata of Missoula; Uncle Steve and Aunt Lina, cousins Donovan and Melissa of Nampa, Idaho; together with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family and "framily." Teslyn was preceded in death by her Grandmother Sue (Ni Ni) Eyer and Great-Grandmother Jean (Gramcracker) Walker. Tasha, Georgia, Stella and Rufus crossed the Rainbow bridge first and met her on the other side.
Finally with eternally grateful hearts, we need to ackowledge the incredible love and support from the community of Missoula, C.S.Porter Middle School and Teslyn's Wolfpack. The joy, love, and support Teslyn received from thse communities will continue to be a source of light during this time of immense sorrow.
Memorials may be sent to Brent's Place of Aurora, CO or to the Western Montana Humane Society or to the charity of the your choice. Teslyn's memorial will take place at 1:00pm on Saturday June 5, 2021 at 15945 Mullan Rd, Missoula MT. Please refer to Telsyn's Wolfpack Facebook page for updates or email seisin.eyer@gmail.com.
Please help us Celebrate Teslyn's short but vibant life, our captivating redhead forever with a flower in her hair.
" ' You seemed so far away,' Miss Honey whispered, awestruck. 'Oh, I was. I was flying past the stars on silver wings,' Matilda said. 'It was wonderful."
from Matilda, Roald Dahl