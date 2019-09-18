GILLETTE, Wyoming — Thayne Irene Borgstede Clark, age 95, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 in Gillette, Wyoming surrounded by loved ones. Thayne was born March 20, 1924 in Clancy to Henry Borgstede and Edna Douglas Borgstede. The family later moved to Charlo, Montana and then to Missoula, where Thayne graduated from high school.
Thayne met and married William Albert Clark in Missoula. They married on Aug. 20, 1949 and shared 44 years together. They built their home on East Central Avenue, where they raised three children, Brad, Cindy and Jeff. She often looked back on the years when her children were young as her favorite years. Thayne and Bill built their cabin at Seeley Lake, where all the extended family would frequently gather.
Thayne’s first job was with the Huff Teachers Agency, then during the 1940s she worked at the Florence Hotel. After her children were older, Thayne worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield for over fifteen years.
You have free articles remaining.
Thayne had a great zest for life, with her optimistic viewpoint, adventurous spirit and fun-loving nature. She was always ready and willing to go on an adventure, which lead her to become quite the world traveler. She enjoyed spending time with her family and extended family. Her family loved hearing her life stories and adventures. After her husband’s death, Thayne spent winters in Yuma, Arizona often dancing, swimming and walking. Thayne contributed her longevity to drinking one beer a day.
She is preceded in death by her father, mother, husband, brothers Ray Borgstede and Jerry Borgstede and sisters Helen Steuerwald and Edna Lentz. She is survived by her three children, Brad (Pat) Clark, Cindy (Byron) Bruns and Jeff (Kristy) Clark, grandchildren Tracy (Brian) McLuskie, Sarah (Travis) Starks, Madison Bruns, Michaela Bruns, Ben Clark and Jason Clark; great grandchildren Sophia, Connor and Fletcher, sisters Viola Daw and Lillian (Charles) Fisher and numerous nephews and nieces.
A graveside service will take place in Missoula next summer.