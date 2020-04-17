Thelma (Sadie Ann) Joseph - Rice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SEATTLE — Marked with the sign of faith and devoted to her Catholic traditions, Thelma Sadie Ann, 90, received final Sacraments of the Church and quickly passed away midday, April 14, 2020 at Northwest Hospital in Seattle, Washington of natural causes and complications from a brief illness.

Born July 4, 1929 in St Louis, Missouri, our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Aunty Thelma, was the daughter of and the last living sibling of three sons and three daughters of Ray and Tootsie Joseph who were a wonderful loving family that resided for many decades at 1421 Eaton Street in Missoula.

Thelma was raised in Missoula, attended Missoula schools, married in 1963 and moved to Spokane, Washington to raise three adoring children, Lee Jay, Brian Joseph and Vicki-Lynn. Thelma returned to Missoula in 1974 to finish raising her three young children with the love and support of her parents, brothers, sisters and cousins. Thelma was also a longtime member of St. Raymond Catholic Parish in St. Louis, Missouri and St. Anthony Catholic Parish in Missoula.