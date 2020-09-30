Theodore Charles Spencer

MISSOULA — On Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, Theodore Spencer, passed away in his home at the age of 79, surrounded by family and friends.

Ted was born on Feb. 25, 1941, in Vancouver, Washington, to Claudine and Edward Spencer. He attended high school in Marysville, Washington, and earned a degree in agricultural mechanization from Washington State University in 1964. He served our country in the U.S. Army Reserves after earning his college degree.

As a young man, Ted enjoyed his summers working on cattle and wheat ranches in eastern Washington. He lived and worked in Washington State until 1971 when he moved to Littleton, Colorado, to work at Norgren Inc. He worked in data processing for Norgren for 26 years.

Ted was a member of several square dancing clubs in the Denver area for 25 years and traveled through the 48 continental United States and Alaska while attending 15 National Square Dance Conventions. He lived in Colorado for 35 years before relocating to Missoula in 2006. Ted enjoyed John Deere tractors, our nation’s National Parks and Monuments, and serving as the family statistician and record keeper. He was a good person and anyone that spent time with him would recognize his talents.