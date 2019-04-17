MISSOULA - Ted Brown, 96, of Missoula passed away at the Brookdale in Missoula of natural causes on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
He was born in Frenchtown on Dec. 8, 1922, the son of Thomas A. Brown and Rosemary (Tetrault) Brown. At three years of age his mother passed away. His father then married Virginia Ludington Brown. He was raised with three brothers on a ranch in Perma known as the Magpie Creek area. It is here that he was instilled with his hard work ethics. Ted endured the hardships of the great depression and World War II as did many of his generation. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy Seabees during World War II. He courageously served with the Seabees on the island of Okinawa, Japan in 1945. Engaging in their motto "We Work, We fight." After the war he was honorably discharged.
On May 5, 1947, he married Marion Proctor in Thompson Falls. They moved to Ritzville, Washington where Ted was employed on a ranch breaking horses, he like to consider himself as a horse whisperer by today's standards. He and Marion had their first child, Rosemary, there in 1948. Opportunity came calling to move back to work on the family ranch in Montana. In years to come they had four more children, Gary, Tom, Cheryl, and Jim. Ted's wife, Marion passed away tragically from a heart attack in 1964. He never remarried.
During his career, he worked the family ranch in Magpie Creek, and he also worked for the Burlington Northern for 30 years as a heavy equipment operator until his retirement in 1982.
He enjoyed watching rodeo, especially bullriding, all kinds of carpentry work, yard work, anything with the word work in it. But it wasn't all work and no play, he also enjoyed country music and was quite the accomplished two stepper. Back in the day Ted was also noted for his boxing skills. He would go out of his way to help anybody in need and not expect anything for it. And that included shoveling cars out that were stuck in the snow in front of his place at the age of 88 years young.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, a baby sister, his wife Marion, and three brothers, George, Clarence, and Frederick.
He is survived by daughters Rosemary Gapay (Tom) of Missoula, Cheryl Hatfield of Missoula; sons Gary Brown of Glendale, Arizona; Jim Brown (Bonnie) of Missoula, and Tom Brown of Whitehall. Grandsons Trevor Soucie of Bozeman, Corey Soucie of Missoula, Brandon Hatfield of Missoula, Theodore Brown of Phoenix, Arizona and granddaughter Jessica Brown of Phoenix. Also many numerous nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.
We would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at both the Brookdale and Partners Hospice.
The next time you drive down a snowy, wintery road in Montana and you see someone being shoveled out, think of Ted and his meaning of life, "be of service to others."
Cremation and internment will be handled by Sunset Memorial. At Ted's request which we will honor, there will be no services. However, at a later date sometime this summer, we plan to do a BBQ get together on Easy Street. He was always up for a burger. He will be missed.