SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Theodore "Teddy" "TJ" Healy, 29, of Missoula, passed away untimely on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Salt Lake City VA Hospital surrounded by family. He was born on Nov. 20, 1989, in Great Falls to Marlo Healy-Mooney. He attended schools in Great Falls and Phoenix, Arizona.
He joined the Montana Army National Guard at age 17 and later proudly served in Iraq.
Teddy is survived by his mother Marlo Mooney, maternal grandmother Shirley Getten, Pa-Pa Bill Mooney all of Great Falls, brother Kyle Hayes of Las Vegas, Nevada, dad Rocky Hayes, uncles Robert and Ron Hayes all of Missoula, uncle Roger Hayes of Kalispell, aunt Crystal Hout and cousins Sam and Jake Hout of Fort Worth, and uncle Bob Green of Lincoln.
There will be a celebration of life scheduled in August in Lincoln where he loved spending time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to: FISHERHOUSESALTLAKECITY.COM; K9CAREMONTANA.ORG; OR MONTANAWOUNDEDWARRIORS.ORG.