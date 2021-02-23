Theodore John Furshong
Theodore John Furshong was born on October 23, 1939 at St. Anne's Hospital in Anaconda, MT and passed from this life on February 19, 2021 in Missoula, MT. Ted was the youngest of six children born to Joseph and Ann (Manion) Furshong. For several years we gradually lost pieces of our husband, father, papa and friend as he navigated the challenges of dementia.
Ted and Donna Whelan were joined in marriage on August 29, 1964 at St. Ann's Church in Butte, MT. Together they raised three children – Peg, Mike and Jack.
Ted is survived by his wife Donna; daughter Peg Furshong and husband Steven Petrich of Sacred Heart, MN, sons Mike and Jack Furshong of Missoula, MT; grandchildren, Emma Furshong of Tucson, AZ, Amoreena, Jesse and Angelina Petrich of Sacred Heart, MN; in-laws, Bobbie Whelan, Betty (Charlie) Merrifield and Peggy (Jim) Maloney of Butte, Ed Janney of Deerlodge, MT. Nephews Pat (Bobbie) Furshong of Spokane, WA, Joe (Anna) Furshong, Jim (Barbara) Furshong and Tim Furshong all of Helena, Colleen Loshesky, Jackie (Joe) Cerise of Anaconda and Collette (John) Hogenson of Billings; Ginny Kokorudz of Tucson, AZ, Charlotte (Forgeron) Hall of Vancouver BC, Zhen Cao of Missoula; God-children Kristin Smith of Flagstaff, AZ, Shannon Maloney Size, of Missoula, Jennifer Luoma of Butte and Paul Furthmyre of Great Falls, MT as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom he treasured.
Mass will be on Friday, February 26 at 10:30 am in Missoula at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church with Father Ed Hislop officiating. COVID protocols will be followed and masks are required for those attending. There will be a celebration of Ted's life later this summer when he will be laid to rest in Anaconda. Arrangements have been made by Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula and the video (and live link) of his services is available at the following link
Memorials may be made to The Poverello Center (PO Box 7644, Missoula, MT 59807), Missoula Food Bank (720 Wyoming Street, Missoula, MT 59801), Blessed Trinity Catholic Church (1475 Eaton St, Missoula, MT 59801), Anaconda Catholic Community (217 W Pennsylvania Ave, Anaconda, MT 59711) or an organization of the donor's choice.