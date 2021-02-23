Theodore John Furshong

Mass will be on Friday, February 26 at 10:30 am in Missoula at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church with Father Ed Hislop officiating. COVID protocols will be followed and masks are required for those attending. There will be a celebration of Ted's life later this summer when he will be laid to rest in Anaconda. Arrangements have been made by Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula and the video (and live link) of his services is available at the following link