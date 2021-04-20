Theodore Joseph Soldowski

Theodore Soldowski, 75, of Huson, MT passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Community Medical Center.

Ted was born on January 29, 1946 in Redding, CA. At a few months of age his family moved back to Montana. After a couple years of college Ted completed Green Beret training and then served six years in the Local Guards. After some years at Wes Sprunk he relocated to the Nine Mile Valley where he spent his last days enjoying the outdoors at his home and all the critters on Nine Mile Creek.

Ted was a decades long member of St. Albert's Church in Alberton as their “Altar Boy' which he had also won a certificate for when he was a young boy.

Survivors include his sister, Rose Palomo (Rudy); nephew, Greg Palomo (Mari, Karlee, Garritt, Kaycee); niece, Dianna Duncan (Morgan); eight first cousins, many friends he always enjoyed having a “Toddy” with, and Bill & Sandy Queen – Ted's longtime and faithful friends up Nine Mile.

There will be a Mass of Intention at Saint John the Baptist Church in Frenchtown on Sunday, May 2nd at 8:00am for his church family and those that wish to join in Social Distancing.

Any remembrances may be made to Montana Food Bank Network, 5625 Expressway, Missoula, MT.