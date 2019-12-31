MISSOULA - Theresa A. (Nichols) Youngquist, 72, passed away on December 27 at St. Patrick Hospital of natural causes.
Theresa was born in Missoula, the oldest of four children to Thomas and Delores Nichols. She was a lifelong resident of the Rattlesnake valley and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1966.
Her career path was mostly in service - Brownie’s In & Out, the office at Eddy’s Bakery, and the deli at Tidyman’s. She spent many years as a stay at home mother, volunteering in classrooms and as a noon-duty aide at Mount Jumbo school where she was affectionately known as “Tweety.” Her favorite years were spent babysitting her grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Theresa is survived by her husband of 46 years, Don, daughter Angela (Jory) Dellinger of Missoula, grandchildren Elizabeth and Nathan Dellinger, siblings Howard (Christie) Nichols of Troy, Patricia Berthoud of Missoula and Daniel (Kay) Nichols of Gaithersburg, Maryland, brother-in-law Gary Youngquist of Missoula, several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, and very special angel, friend and kidney donor Penny Waterhouse of Goodyear, Arizona.
Visitation will be Friday, January 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home immediately followed by a Rosary and Vigil. A mass and internment will occur at a later date TBD.