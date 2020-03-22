MISSOULA — Theresa Ann Erhart, 73, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. She was born on Sept. 10, 1946 in Missoula Montana to Homer and Esther Lanoue. She married Reinhold Erhart on June 20, 1964 in Missoula. Together they had three children: Anthony (Amanda) Erhart, Cathalien (Jason) Laridon, Richard Erhart (Rachel) and grandchildren: Crystal, Lance, Michael and Lacey and great granddaughter Ahri. After the family was raised, she worked at Lowell Elementary with the special needs students. Then she worked as a housekeeper and desk clerk at several local hotels. She enjoyed trips to Alaska, Nashville and California and many trips to Billings. She enjoyed playing pinochle, watching Jeopardy, family gatherings, going to plays, crossword puzzles, carousels, Elvis and later on camping and fishing.