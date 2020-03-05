ST. IGNATIUS — Theresa Ellen Whalen, 71, passed away Feb. 27, 2020, after her long battle with diabetes. The youngest of seven children, she is survived by four siblings: Bill, Kathy, and Jessie Whalen, and Mary Ann Payne, and her two children: Shane Frey and Billy Sue Bergstrom. She is also survived by her four grand-children: Tryston, Beau, Neleh and Kiara, best friends Franie Carey and Harold & Elinor Johns, and sister-in-law: Wanda Whalen.

Theresa was a passionate humanitarian. She earned a master’s degree in psychology with an emphasis on personal rehabilitation and is known for her many related endeavors. She was an advocate for battered women recovery, inmate recidivism prevention and suicide prevention. A prolific writer, Theresa was also known for her most recent book titled: “How to Strengthen Personal Relationships and Empower Those You Love." The title alone defines her beautiful, non-judgmental heart and loving personality. She will be missed beyond words by her family, friends, and peers.